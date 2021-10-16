'Black Panther' actor Dorothy Steel breathes her last at 95

Actress Dorothy Steel has passed away at the age of 95. The star was famously known for her role as a tribal elder in Black Panther.
According to the actor's agent, Steel breathed her last on Friday morning at her abode in Detroit.
Steel was also shooting the much-anticipated sequel of Black Panther and deemed the role to be her 'last.'
A source close to the actor said that the Marvel star fought bravely in her last moments.
"She went out strong," the spokesperson said.
Dorothy Steel portrayed as an elder in the highly successful Marvel Comics-based film Black Panther
