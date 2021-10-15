Kurulus:Osman: Turgut Bey fans left disappointed after latest episode

'Kurulus:Osman' fans are disappointed after the latest episode of the Turkish series was aired on Wednesday.
A large number of Pakistani and Indian fans were expecting that the episode would see Cengiz Coşkun reprise his role as Turgut Bey in the episode two of season three.
But Turgut Bey shown in the episode turned out to be another character and not the one who won hearts of millions of people for his performance in "Dirilis:Ertugrul".
'Kurulus:Osman' is the sequel to "Dirilis:Ertugrul" which tells the story of the father of Osman, the founder of the Ottoman Empire.
