Netflix says 'Squid Game' has officially reached 111 million fans

Netflix on Wednesday said "Squid Game" has become its biggest original series launch.
"Squid Game has officially reached 111 million fans — making it our biggest series launch ever!" Netflix posted on Twitter.
The South Korean show has become a worldwide sensation for Netflix since its launch less than a month ago.
According to Reuters, the dystopian drama has inspired countless memes, Halloween costumes of the ubiquitious green tracksuits worn by contestants and real world recreations of the various games. It has also sparked a debate within South Korea about toxic competitive societies and prompted new interest in the country's culture and language around the world.
The series reached that total in just 27 days, since its release on Sept. 17, easily outpacing U.K. costume drama "Bridgerton", which was streamed by 82 million accounts in its first 28 days.
