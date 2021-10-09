Meghan Markle, Prince Harry called out over glaring NYC trip inconsistency

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly been called out over their glaring inconsistency during the New York City trip.

This shocking decision earned criticism from Vanity Fair’s royal editor Katie Nicholl.

During her interview with True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat she questioned the couple’s motive for donning such a “couture coat that costs more than the combined incomes of most of those parents at the school” could not cover a single unit.

She was quoted saying, “Turning up at an underprivileged school in Harlem, in a couture coat that costs more than the combined incomes of most of those parents at the school."

She also went on to say, “It doesn't make any sense. It just shows them to not be in touch.”

for those unversed, Meghan was called out over the Loro Piana cashmere that costs $5,840. The coat further matched her $1,685 wide-leg pants and red Manolo Blahnik pointed-toe heels.