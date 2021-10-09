Justin Bieber releases emotional music video for new single ‘Ghost’

Justin Bieber finally shares his touching and deeply emotional music video for new single ‘Ghost’

Justin Bieber has tugged at heartstrings with the release of his highly emotional music video titled Ghost.

The singer has paired up with Diane Keaton for this lyrical piece and features the 75-year-old actress for this hit song.

The short film inspired music video is directed by Colin Tilley where Keaton play’s Bieber’s grandmother who is dealing with the grief of losing a husband.

It follows the duo from the beach to a bar and even shows off the process by which Bieber managed to throw his grandmother back into the dating landscape.

It even includes soulful lyrics like “And if you can't be next to me/Your memory is ecstasy. I miss you more than life.”

