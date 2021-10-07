Queen Elizabeth carries out first major engagement at Buckingham Palace since pandemic

Queen Elizabeth was joined by Prince Edward to launch of The Queen's Baton Relay for Birmingham 2022, the XXII Commonwealth Game.

The Queen is the head of the Commonwealth, as well as Patron of the Commonwealth Games Federation. She was accompanied by The Earl of Wessex, who is Vice Patron. At the closing ceremony of the 2018 Commonwealth Games, he said, “Every four years these Games bring the spirit of our Commonwealth alive... So I call sportsmen and women from all countries and territories of the Commonwealth to come together in four years’ time in Birmingham, England."

