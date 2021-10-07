'The Expendables 4': Megan Fox shares first look of herself

Megan Fox on Thursday unveiled her first look of her character in "The Expendables 4", an upcoming movie also featuring Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham and Antonio Banderas.
Taking to Instagram stories, the actress posted two pictures with caption "Expendables 4".
Earlier, Stallone shared a set photo showing him alongside long-time Expendables co-star Statham.
"Having a great time at work with my great friend Jason on the new EXPENDABLES," he wrote.
