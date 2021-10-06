Jake Tapper discusses 'one time' date with Monica Lewinsky: 'Full disclosure'

Jake Tapper is meeting Monica Lewinsky after 25 years of their first date.

Lewinsky recently spoke to the The CNN anchor on Tuesday's broadcast of The Lead with Jake Tapper, talking about their famous 1997, documentation of which has also been done in the latest episode of Impeachment: American Crime Story.

Lewinsky serves as a producer on the FX series, which centers around her mid-90s affair with then-President Bill Clinton that ultimately led to his impeachment.

"First of all, Monica: Yes, I have to disclose — full disclosure — in tonight's episode, our G-rated date from December 1997 ... is portrayed," Tapper made Lewinsky laugh with her remarks.

Lewinsky then corrected him saying that they had only gone out on one date.

For the record, Tapper had written exclusively about his date with Lewinsky for the Washington City Paper in January 1998.



"Right off, Monica was different from the standard D.C. date: not a salad-picker, she joined me in appetizers and an actual entree of her own. She had a beer or two, while I drank bourbon. She even offered to pay for her share, a fairly rare offer I rejected but appreciated," Tapper wrote in the paper.

"We talked about some of her past relationships, though the president's name did not come up," he remembered. "It was a first date, one I wasn't sure would be followed by a second, and how was I to know that the woman on the other side of the table would set the presidency into seismic rumblings?"