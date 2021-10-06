 
Wednesday October 06, 2021
Lt Gen Faiz Hameed named Corps Commander Peshawar

Lt Gen Muhammad Aamer appointed Corps Commander Gujranwala, says ISPR
National
Web Desk
October 06, 2021
Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed. — ISPR
Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed has been named Corps Commander Peshawar, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Wednesday.

The ISPR also confirmed the appointment of Lt Gen Muhammad Aamer as the Commander Gujranwala Corps while Lt Gen  Syed Asim Munir has been posted as the Quartermaster General.


