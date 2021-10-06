Britney Spears shares her latest dilemma about wedding to Sam Asghari

Britney and Sam were confused about where to have their wedding

Pop star Britney Spears has sparked major fan conversation with a new video, revealing her latest dilemma about her wedding to Sam Asghari.

The clip came from the pair's vacation to French Polynesia as they celebrated movement in her conservatorship case.

The entire first half comprised of Britney and Sam waiting for their dinner, before transitioning to them driving back to their hotel.

The singer then said: "Okay guys, we have a predicament, a really big problem right now. I really don't know where we want to get married.

"We don't know if we want to get married in Italy or Greece or Australia or New York City," she continued. "Why don't you ask the fans," Sam suggested, which she agreed to as she posed the question to them.

Immediately, many in the comments started providing suggestions on where the nuptials should take place, as one fan commented: "My vote is Maui!! We know how much you love it there!!"

Another wrote: "Go to Greece Britney," which many others agreed with. A third added: "I think you should call Elon Musk and get married in space #queenoftheuniverse," while Sam himself commented with several US flags, clearly indicating his interest.

