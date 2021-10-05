In a first, PSX holds gong ceremony to honour PCB chief

Ramiz Raja strikes the gong at the PSX Trading Hall to open the trading day amidst the presence of senior management of PCB and PSX.

KARACHI: For the first time in the history of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) a gong striking ceremony was held to honour cricketing hero and PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja on Tuesday morning.

Ramiz Raja struck the gong at the PSX Trading Hall to open the trading day amid the presence of senior management of PCB and PSX.

Speaking on the occasion, Raja said: “I thank PSX for inviting me to the gong ceremony to open the trading day. I am extremely pleased to be in these great surroundings. The trading hall and the Exchange itself as it is a unique experience for me.”

He said that it was for the first time that he experienced being among the business and financial community in the capital market of Pakistan itself.

“It is my vision to see cricket growing in Pakistan from grassroots level to international level and see the day when Pakistan reclaims its former glory in cricket across the world,” he added.

PSX MD Farrukh Khan said: “For most Pakistanis, cricket is a part of their life and not just a sport. PCB is helping to shape the future attitudes and destinies of our younger generations.”

The impact of PCB’s work goes well beyond just cricket, with important social and economic benefits for Pakistan, he added.

The PSX MD further said: “We pray for our team’s success in the upcoming T20 World cup and welcome them to PSX in the future as well.”

