Billie Eilish cast as Sally in live-action remake of ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’

Lyricist and singer Billie Eilish has been cast in the live-action remake of The Nightmare Before Christmas and will be playing Sally in the role.
The news has been brought forward by Billboard and according to their findings, the singer will perform alongside producer and musician Danny Elfman.
Even Elfman is excited for the pairing, since in his statement to the outlet he admitted, “I'm absolutely thrilled to have Billie joining up with the nightmare crew! This will be a real treat (not a trick)!”
not only that, Eilish’s performance for Sally’s Song will be accompanied by a full orchestra which will be directed by the acclaimed conductor John Mauceri.
