Internet trolls Cardi B for her 'Teletubbies' outfit

Cardi B stepped out in Paris rocking an all-green look that sparked a flurry of hilarious jokes

Cardi B stepped out in Paris rocking an all-green look that sparked a flurry of hilarious jokes

While Cardi B is known for serving some serious looks many believe that her latest one may have gone too far.

The rapper made quite the statement when she stepped out on Sunday in Paris rocking a quirky outfit.

The WAP hit-maker donned a bright green look that consisted of a skintight, gloved top with a pair of pleated parachute pants that covered her feet.

Adding another element to the eerie outfit, the rapper wore what seems to be a frilly head accessory.

Needless to say, the look did not sit well with social media users as a flurry of memes soon sprung up comparing her to a variety of things.

"She cute always but that look like a Teletubbies outfit," one user wrote.

"Somebody. Please… Photoshop her into sun baby from Teletubbies," another wrote.

Meanwhile others compared her to Baby Bop from Barney & Friends while others said she looked like a "green booger".







