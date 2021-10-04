Internet trolls Cardi B for her 'Teletubbies' outfit

While Cardi B is known for serving some serious looks many believe that her latest one may have gone too far.
The rapper made quite the statement when she stepped out on Sunday in Paris rocking a quirky outfit.
The WAP hit-maker donned a bright green look that consisted of a skintight, gloved top with a pair of pleated parachute pants that covered her feet.
Adding another element to the eerie outfit, the rapper wore what seems to be a frilly head accessory.
Needless to say, the look did not sit well with social media users as a flurry of memes soon sprung up comparing her to a variety of things.
"She cute always but that look like a Teletubbies outfit," one user wrote.
"Somebody. Please… Photoshop her into sun baby from Teletubbies," another wrote.
Meanwhile others compared her to Baby Bop from Barney & Friends while others said she looked like a "green booger".
Jerry Seinfeld apologized to host Jimmy Fallon for the “uncomfortable” relationship shown in the film
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for ‘having no comeback’ following NYC trip
Regé-Jean Page will be starring in the untitled heist thriller, produced by 26 Keys production company
Prince Harry accused of completely ‘flying off the handle’ before Megxit ‘release’
Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February this year
Jason Aldean denounced California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s COVID-19 mandate