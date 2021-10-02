Justin Beiber releases new documentary trailer for ‘Justin Bieber: Our World’

Justin Beiber has finally dropped his official trailer for a brand new documentary titled Justin Bieber: Our World.
The Amazon Studios’ Prime Video has been released to YouTube and features a 90-minute look into Beiber’s 2020 New Year’s Eve concert behind the scenes.
In the video trailer, Beiber could be heard saying, “I just wanted to create a night that was gonna bring people together and people could just let go and enjoy themselves.”
“I'm excited to get back on that stage, make people smile, make people happy.”
A former royal chef highlights some of Queen Elizabeth’s peculiar eating habits
Prince Harry’s memoir has a lot of ‘nuanced details and searing insight’
Experts suggest Kate Middleton’s appearance at the Bond premiere became ‘hard for Meghan Markle’
Prince Andrew has been accused of sexual assault and rape
'No Time To Die:' Daniel Craig to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Jameela Jamil further said that she had a tough time settling on the perfect role after 'The Good Place'