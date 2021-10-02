Eddie Montgomery weighs in on his ongoing pain he’s been carrying for ‘a long time’

Eddie Montgomery recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the pain he’s carried around for ‘a long time’.The singer weighed in on it all during his interview with People magazine.
There he was quoted saying, “It was hard at first but for some reason, this song eased a little bit of the pain that I've been carrying around for a long time.”
“A lot of us love people and we try to keep our private life our private life, but when you are hurting a bit, that hurt can come through a pencil — and that's when you know you got to let it out. So that's what I did.”
