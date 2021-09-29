Jennifer Aniston finding a new man to start dating

Jennifer Aniston is ready to share herself with another person

Jennifer Aniston is ready to share herself with another person

Friends star Jennifer Aniston has revealed that she is ready to be back in a relationship despite enjoying single life.

“No one of importance has hit my radar yet but I think it’s time. I think I’m ready to share myself with another,” the former “Friends” star recently told Bruce Bozzi on Sirius XM’s “Radio Andy.”

The 52-year-old actress expressed that she has been in relationships for nearly 30 years and really enjoyed her time on her own.



After two failed marriages, Jennifer is now adamant about the traits her next partner must possess.

She split from the actor and director in 2018 – just three years after tying the knot. And three years on, Jennifer is single, but she’s finally ready to mingle once again.

Jennifer who was also previously married to Brad Pitt for five years before their split in 2005, told the host that she needed some time to be by herself after her second divorce - but now she’s ready to open herself up to the idea of love again.



The Rachel Green actress admitted that now ‘is the time’ for her to find ‘the one’.

“I think I'm ready to share myself with another person. I didn't want to for a long time, and I loved really, being my own woman without being a part of a couple.



“I've been a part of a couple since I was 20. So, there was something really nice about taking the time.”

Jennifer Aniston is in search of a man with an amazing sense of humour, and someone who the conversation just ‘flows’ with.