Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon sit for interview to discuss The Morning Show

By Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston on Tuesday shared some new pictures from a latest shoot with her pal Reese Witherspoon for their interview with the New York Times.

Taking to Instagram the "Friends" actress posted the pictures and wrote, "My sister, friend, rad partner, collaborator Reese Witherspoon and I talking about building The Morning Show season 2 mid-pandemic."

" Grateful for our team and this crew for their hard hard work, sensitivity, and commitment to telling this story with care - and shooting it safely. We have learned so much.

“The Morning Show,” the Apple TV+ series that tackled the #MeToo movement via the lens of a fictional newscast in its first season, returned and explores topics from racism and homophobia to addiction and cancel culture.

