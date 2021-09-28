Ashley Tisdale opens up about hardships faced during motherhood

Ashley Tisdale came forth touching upon how raising a child can become a hefty task.
The actress in a lengthy note on Instagram revealed she is feeling a bit jarred during her journey of motherhood.
"I wanted to share this because I think it’s important to show the parts we don’t share that often. I cried in the tub because the journey of motherhood can be hard," Tisdale wrote.
She added, "For someone who struggles with mental health, there are days I don’t feel great because I don’t recognize my body. I’m still healing and occasionally will sneeze and pee at the same time (TMI I know guys, but it’s the truth), which then makes me realize how much my body has changed."
Continuing her candid letter about her journey into motherhood, Tisdale wrote, “I always feel like I could be doing better. … So I cried and I allowed myself to cry because it’s not always easy. I’m not perfect and that’s OK. But I’m doing my best and that’s all I can do.”
Tisdale welcomed a baby girl with husband Christopher French in September in March this year.
