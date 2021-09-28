Netflixs documentary to touch on Cristiano Ronaldo, Georginas plans for marriage

Netflix's new production titled I Am Georgina will talk about Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez's relationship
Netflix's new production titled I Am Georgina is set to unveil the life of Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.
The reality TV show will show the model’s life along with her personal life with the mega football star.
The show will be a "deep emotional portrait of the woman behind the photos" as well as being something that will "reveal all the aspects of her life, from the most public to the more personal moments".
In a trailer it shows the 27-year-old on a private jet with her pals when one asked whether there were any chances of a wedding in the future to which she replied "It's not only up to me," later adding, "... hopefully".
