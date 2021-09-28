Meghan and Harry give update on 'beautiful' daughter Lilibet on NYC trip Meghan and Harry welcomed their daughter, named after Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana, in June

By Web Desk

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gushed over their daughter Lilibet during their trip to New York City.

As revealed by an onlooker, Markle said outside One World Trade Centre on Thursday, “She’s beautiful!," when asked how the infant is doing, according to Cosmopolitan.



Earlier in July, Harry called the little “very chilled."

“She … seems happy to just sit there while [our son], Archie, is running around like crazy,” the former working royal told Ed Sheeran during an event at the time, going on to call raising two kids “definitely a juggle.”

Meanwhile, an insider earlier revealed to Us Weekly that Archie, 2, “absolutely adores his little sister and gives her lots of kisses.”

The source went on to say that there aren’t any “jealousy issues at play” and the toddler is “a kind, loving” child, concluding, “He’s held her with the help of his parents.”

