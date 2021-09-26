Meghan Markle wore £5,600 outfit on visit to New York school

The couple also met the United Nations Secretary General during their visit to New York
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan paid a visit to the central Harlem elementary school for an outdoor reading event where Meghan read from her debut children's book, The Bench.
Meghan arrived in a maroon-hued oversized jacket and matching wide leg trousers by Loro Piana.
Commenting her outfit, journalist Andrew Pierce claimed that the Duchess of Sussex wore £5,600 outfit on the occasion.
Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Was it a wise move by Meghan Markle to wear a £5,600 outfit on a visit to a school for deprived children in New York."
His post was also retweeted by royal biographer Angela Levin.
Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the United Nations in New York on Saturday to meet with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during the 193-member world body's annual gathering of leaders.
"It was a lovely meeting," Markle told reporters as the couple left U.N. headquarters.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in New York to attend the Global Citizen Live concert in Central Park later on Saturday, which aims to push for greater action to combat climate change and urge rich countries to share one billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines with nations most in need.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have reportedly been upset over their continued loss of privileges since leaving UK
Prince Andrew is gearing up to salvage his reputation with a brand new legal strategy
Prince Harry has been accused of ‘not reflecting Prince Philip’s proper ethos’ in his new life plans
Lady Gaga dons an all-black velvet gown
Prince William requests citizens to look forward to ‘hope not fear’ in his new trailer for a climate change series
Experts fear Prince Andrew is in no way capable of being able to ‘hide from the lawsuit’ any longer
Jennifer Lopez wows onlookers with Global Citizen Live Festival performance
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen flaked by a videographer who is said to be taping it for Netflix
Jennifer Lopez performed her song On My Way
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spoke for Covid-19 vaccine equity at the Global Citizen Live
Blake Shelton reacts to news that Ariana Grande is replacing him in The Voice
It was revealed earlier this month by Kim Kardashian that the pair son Saint had broken his arm "in a few places"
Tom Felton gave fans a health update on his Instagram
Ed Sheeran was the headliner in Paris alongside Black Eyed Peas and Stormzy, while Stevie Wonder tops the bill in Los...
preparing for her highly-anticipated performance at the Global Citizen Live Festival
Kylie Jenner officially steals the scene in the KylieBaby ad
Hayley Kiyoko gets candid about the trouble she had when attempting to ‘embrace’ her Asian heritage
Beyoncé turns to social media to kick off birthday festivities with an open letter