Ed Sheeran breaks records on music charts with captivating hits: report

Ed Sheeran breaks records by maintaining title as no.1 for an entire year on the charts

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has officially managed to break yet another chart record and has even managed to become the first-ever British solo artist who has remained as no. 1, for a whole year with his various hits.

The Bad Habits singer has been met with astonishing success for the past decade and his dedication is visible in his title as no. 1 on international music charts for the 52nd week in a row.



The singer pulled this great feat by making it big on the official singles chart and became Britain’s top solo artist.

For those unversed, the 11th week’s induction occurred with the release of Bad Habits.

This title has only been handed to two others in history, Elvis Presley who managed to hold his spot for 80 weeks and The Beatles who held on for 69 weeks.