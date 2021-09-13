BTS thanks ARMYs for making their 2021 VMA win possible

BTS thanks the ‘best people in the world’ in an emotional 2021 VMA speech

BTS recently showed off their excitement after winning big at the 2021 Video Music Awards (VMAs).

Then the group started off their acceptance speech with a short karaoke session of Butter.

Shortly thereafter, J-Hope started it off by saying, “Thanks for this honour,” J-Hope said. “Sorry we couldn’t be there, but hopefully next time we will.”

JungKook jumped in right after, adding, “We feel so blessed and grateful for all the love we’ve received this year.”

He was followed by the eldest, Jin who wrapped it all up by adding, “Shout out to Army, the best people in the world!”

Check it out below:



