September 13, 2021
Queen Elizabeth praised by Emma Radacanu

Tennis star Emma Radacanu received a personal message from Queen Elizabeth  after winning US open. According to reports, the Queen's representative in the US  hand over the monarch's message to the tennis queen.

Emma, while talking to the media, praised the British monarch.

She completed a Grand Slam fairytale on Saturday by beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the clash of the teens to be crowned U.S. Open champion.


 Queen Elizabeth also took to Twitter to offer congratulations along with other members of the royal family.

Kate Middleton used her Instagram and Twitter accounts to congratulate Emma on her outstanding victory.


