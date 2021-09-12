 
Sunday September 12, 2021
September 12, 2021

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"  collected $35.8 million in its second weekend in theaters.

Shang-Chi continues to dominate domestic box office

"Shang-Chi" is holding up better than "Black Widow," the comic book adaptation starring Scarlett Johansson, which plummeted nearly 70% in its sophomore outing. "Black Widow" opened simultaneously on Disney Plus (for an extra $30), while "Shang-Chi" is playing only in cinemas.

The weekend's only new nationwide release, the Warner Bros. horror film "Malignant," was no match for "Shang-Chi," with the twisted thriller debuting to $5.57 million from 3,485 locations.

Overseas, "Malignant" made $6.3 million from 69 international markets for an international total of $9.5 million and a global tally of $15.1 million.

