'Shang-Chi' continues to dominate domestic box office

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" collected $35.8 million in its second weekend in theaters.
"Shang-Chi" is holding up better than "Black Widow," the comic book adaptation starring Scarlett Johansson, which plummeted nearly 70% in its sophomore outing. "Black Widow" opened simultaneously on Disney Plus (for an extra $30), while "Shang-Chi" is playing only in cinemas.
The weekend's only new nationwide release, the Warner Bros. horror film "Malignant," was no match for "Shang-Chi," with the twisted thriller debuting to $5.57 million from 3,485 locations.
Overseas, "Malignant" made $6.3 million from 69 international markets for an international total of $9.5 million and a global tally of $15.1 million.
