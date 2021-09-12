Ed Sheeran to perform at MTV VMAs 2021

Doja Cat is to host MTV VMAs 2021 tonight. She makes history as the first MTV Video Music Awards host to be also nominated for video of the year.

Justin Bieber, Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Normani and many other singers are due to perform at the ceremony .

Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion lead the list with seven and six nods.

Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Lil Nas X, Giveon and Olivia Rodrigo all earned five nods.

The annual awards show will kick off inside the Barclays Center and it will air live Sunday night.

