BTS react to disabled ARMYs doing the ‘Permission to Dance’ TikTok challenge

BTS recently shared their honest reaction to the outpour of love being shown towards the group straight from TikTok alongside Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

A video of the whole moment has been posted to the duo’s YouTube page and in it, there were a lot of disabled ARMYs doing their best in support of the seven-man group.

One of the videos submitted was from two disabled YouTubers ARMYs, Hajung, and Woo-Ryeong.

In their segment, they simultaneously danced and signed the words to the Permission to Dance single and stole the hearts of the seven boys right at the spot.

Jin was the first to speak out after watching the video and his reaction had the rest of the group nodding in unison, he admitted, “I don’t know if they also get more energy from us, but watching them gives us more energy.”

“In fact, their situation may be a little harder than others, but just being in this together gives us a lot of strength and we want to try harder and show them more.”

