Prince Charles charity faces investigation

Prince Charles faces embarrassment after latest report about meeting with Russian businessman

A latest report in the British media claimed that Prince Charles offered a “castle meeting” to a controversial Russian businessman who donated $138,000

The report said the money was later returned after Prince’s Foundation’s ethics committee raised concerns.

A spokesman for @PrincesFound said “It would be inappropriate and unhelpful to comment further until the investigation has been concluded.”



Clarence House said “The Prince of Wales fully supports the investigation now under way at the foundation.”

Meanwhile, Prince Charles' younger brother Prince Andrew has been served papers in sexual assault and rape allegations.

Prince Andrew has denied allegations of rape and sexual assault against him.