Jana Kramer, Jay Cutler ‘bonding together' over their divorce: source

Jana Kramer, Jay Cutler are both working hard to ‘bond over’ their divorces

Jana Kramer and Jay Cutler have reportedly been ‘bonding’ with each other through their respective divorces.

For those unversed, People magazine reports the country singer and former NFL player have both been heading out on a number of dates in Nashville.

Even a source stepped forward to highlight their relationship dynamic and was quoted telling the outlet, “Jay and Jana had a lot they bonded over with how their divorces played out.”

The Whine Down podcast host filed for divorce from Mike Caussin in April, after allegations of infidelity came to light.