Addison Rae signs multi-movie deal with Netflix

Tiktok star Addison Rae signed a multi-movie project deal with Netflix, a collaboration to make several new films for her to appear in.



The collaboration came soon after Rae gained immense recognition in her debut film He’s All That which was streamed 2 weeks ago.

In a press release via PEOPLE, Addison said, "Getting the opportunity to work with Netflix was such a pinch-me moment, and now to be able to continue the relationship is beyond my wildest dreams, I'm thrilled to be able to collaborate with this incredible team and am excited to develop projects while continuing to strengthen my skills as an actress.”

The director of family film at Netflix, Naketha Mattocks praised Rae for her work and stated, "Addison Rae's charm and promise is undeniable as evidenced by He's All That and her already passionate fan base. We're thrilled to be part of this next phase of her burgeoning career as an actress."

Rae also appeared at the Netflix film premiere last month.