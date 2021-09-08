 
Wednesday September 08, 2021
'Ertugrul' star reminds fans of 'Barbaroslar' release date

The news series tells the story of Hayrettin Pasha

Web Desk
Wednesday, Sep 08, 2021
Turkish actor Engin Altan on Wednesday reminded his millions of fans that his new TV series about  Ottoman admiral   Hayreddin Barbarossa will release on September 16.

Three days after the release of the trailer for  the series titled "Barbaroslar", the "Dirilis:Ertugrul" star shared a  picture of his character and the   release time on Turkey's TRT 1 broadcaster.

Engin is admired by millions of people across the world for playing the lead role in "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

The series is also being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

