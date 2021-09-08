'Ertugrul' star reminds fans of 'Barbaroslar' release date

The news series tells the story of Hayrettin Pasha

The news series tells the story of Hayrettin Pasha

Turkish actor Engin Altan on Wednesday reminded his millions of fans that his new TV series about Ottoman admiral Hayreddin Barbarossa will release on September 16.

Three days after the release of the trailer for the series titled "Barbaroslar", the "Dirilis:Ertugrul" star shared a picture of his character and the release time on Turkey's TRT 1 broadcaster.

Engin is admired by millions of people across the world for playing the lead role in "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

The series is also being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.