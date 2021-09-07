Liam Payne shares hilarious video of aftermath of Zayn Malik's One Direction exit

Within an hour the video garnered a million likes and over 3 million views

Within an hour the video garnered a million likes and over 3 million views

Even after more than six years of Zayn Malik departing from One Direction, Liam Payne is still looking back and reliving the moment.

On Monday, the singer decided to share a hilarious moment of him and his bandmates, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan meeting with management for the first time since Zayn made his shocking departure.

"POV the meeting after zayn quit," reads his on-screen caption as Payne, mouths the words of the audio of a confused man asking, "Are we absolutely sure what direction we're going?"

Within an hour the video garnered a million likes and over 3 million views as it surprised Directioners that Liam would even address the moment.

"YOU WOKE UP AND CHOSE VIOLENCE," wrote one fan. "LIAM YOU DID NOT," added another. "Impeccable use of this sound," wrote a third.

The singer made it clear that the video was all in good fun: "forgot I made this a while ago hope you see the funny side," he wrote, with the hashtag, #sunshine, referring to his newest single.