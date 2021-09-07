Janet Jackson to give fans glimpse into her life via documentary

Janet Jackson will release a documentary on the day which will mark the 40th anniversary of her debut album

Janet Jackson is set to give the world a glimpse in on her life as she teased a new documentary.

The 55-year-old shared the first teaser for her upcoming documentary JANET, which is set to air in January 2022 on Lifetime and A&E.

The release will also mark the 40th anniversary of her debut album.

The clip begins with Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey and Paula Abdul showering praise at Janet’s illustrious career.

"This is what a superstar look like," Elliott says.

"She is an empowered woman," Carey adds, before Abdul calls Janet a "force to be reckoned with."

"She comes from a whole family of legends," professional dancer Whyley Yoshimura notes.

Meanwhile, her big brother Tito Jackson said, "she will always be my baby sister," he says with a smile as fans can be heard chanting "Janet! Janet!".

Take a look:







