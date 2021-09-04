Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott ‘choosing co-parenting’ for baby no.2

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott are reportedly considering ‘being co-parents’ for baby no. 2

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have officially decided to co-parent their unborn child, instead of trying to rebuild their previous relationship.

According to a source close to OK! Magazine, Kylie, and Travis “have tried to be monogamous, but it’s been more of a challenge than they thought it would be.”

The insider also went on to say, “Kylie’s longed to give Stormi a sibling, but it will be a challenge if she and Travis can’t make it work.”

“She tends to drive him crazy with all her rules, particularly when it comes to the secrecy surrounding her pregnancy." But

“Travis will be a good dad no matter what, but there’s a chance they’ll go back to being co-parents instead of a couple.”