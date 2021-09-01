Ofcom's ruling called fresh set back for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Britain’s media regulator ruled on Wednesday ruled in favor of TV personality Piers Morgan and said that he did not breach broadcasting code in his criticism of Meghan Markle on ITV’s “Good Morning Britain” show earlier this year.



Commenting on the ruling, royal correspondent Richard Palmer said it is fresh set back for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The programme in March, in which Morgan said he did not believe a word Meghan had said in a landmark interview she and her husband Prince Harry gave to Oprah Winfrey, attracted more than 50,000 complaints. Most concerned comments Morgan made on mental health and suicide.



Meghan, who during the Winfrey interview revealed she had felt suicidal while living as a royal in Britain, complained to both Ofcom and ITV about the programme. Morgan left his job on the show following the incident.

“Our decision is that overall the programme contained sufficient challenge to provide adequate protection and context to its viewers,” Ofcom said.

In an interview that shook Britain’s monarchy, Meghan, a Hollywood actor who married Prince Harry in 2018, said the royal family had also rejected her pleas for mental health support. The couple have stepped back from royal duties and moved to the United States.