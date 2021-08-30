Ramiz Raja begins consultations on roadmap ahead of PCB chairman elections

Photo: Geo.tv/File

Rameez Raja has begun consultations to finalise his roadmap on how Pakistan cricket can go forward ahead of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) elections scheduled for September 13, Geo News reported Monday citing PCB sources.

Raja will be formally appointed as the chairman of the cricket governing body after elections that are scheduled to be held on September 13. He has already accepted the offer to become the 36th PCB chairman.

Sources said Rameez Raja is in contact with top PCB officials and has started giving his input on steps to improve Pakistan cricket.

Whatever decisions are made in the coming days will be in accordance with Rameez Raja's roadmap, sources in the PCB said.

'Many Challenges for Raja'

If appointed, Raja will be faced with many challenges. One of the first ones will be the selection of the national team for the upcoming World Cup and a change in the team management, which he is not happy with.

Implementing the financial model of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the title sponsorship and the broadcasters' agreement for the next three years will be some of the other hurdles in Raja's way.

He will also have to deal with the problems associated with the National High-Performance Center, domestic, school and club cricket.

Raja will have to make changes to the top floor of the PCB from his own team.

Sources also said that PCB CEO Wasim Khan's contract will not be renewed or extended. His contract expires early next year.