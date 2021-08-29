 
Mon Aug 30, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

'Game of Thrones': Cersei Lannister actress backs march to White House for Afghan women

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sunday, Aug 29, 2021
Game of Thrones: Cersei Lannister actress backs march to White House for Afghan women

 Lena Headey, who rose to global fame for her role in 'Games of Thrones' on Saturday urged US president Joe Biden to protect Afghan women after the fall of Kabul the Taliban.

The actress, who played Cersei Lannister in the HBO fantasy series voiced support for a march that was due to be held outside the White House.

Taking to Instagram, Lena shared a poster for the demonstration that demands President Joe Biden not to abandon Afghan women.

According to the actress, the march to the White House would take place on Sunday to appeal to the Biden Administration to act immediately to protect and support Afghan woman. 

Game of Thrones: Cersei Lannister actress backs march to White House for Afghan women


More From Entertainment

Latest News