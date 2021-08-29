Justin Bieber is the new Prince of Pop with a Spotify record

American-Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber has surpassed all other artists in terms of listeners on Spotify. The massive feat earned him the laurel of being called the Prince of the Pop - an heir to the King of the Pop, Michael Jackson.

This week, the 27-year-old singer set a new record by having the most monthly Spotify listeners in the streaming platform's history. Justin Bieber's music attracted an incredible 83.3 million listeners on Spotify.



The achievement came after his album "justice" received widespread popularity. The album's chart position continues to rise. The singer's collaboration on the hit single Stay with Kid Laroi received special attention from music lovers, as the song is still charting several weeks after its release.

With Justin Bieber leading the pack on Spotify, Weeknd ranks second with 74.5 million listeners per month and Ed Sheeran third with 72.5 million users per month.

For some time, American singer Ariana Grande clinched the monthly record for around 82 million listeners. Looking at the tremendous record of Justin Bieber, his fans have begun to call him "Prince of Pop" - Michael Jackson's visible heir.

More than a decade after his untimely death, music from Michael Jackson continues to set new records. This week his song "Thriller" is 34x Platinum-certified—yes, people still hear it.