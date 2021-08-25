FM Qureshi arrives in Tajikistan to discuss Afghanistan crisis

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, at the first leg of his four-nation tour, Wednesday arrived in Tajikistan.

During his stay in Dushanbe, Shah Mahmood Qureshi will hold meetings with his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin and President Emomali Rahmon today.

Matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation, the evolving situation in war-torn Afghanistan and future strategy will be discussed in the meetings.

The foreign minister's visit is aimed at holding consultation with the neighbouring countries to adopt a joint strategy to cope with the challenges faced by the region in view of the developing situation in Afghanistan.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had left for his four-nation tour to Central Asian Republics (CARs) and Iran to exchange views with the leadership on the Afghanistan crisis.

After Tajikistan, the foreign minister will visit Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Iran.

The regional tour of the Pakistani minister is being considered important amid the tense situation in Afghanistan and the ongoing talks to form an inclusive government after the ouster of the Ashraf Ghani government.

“During the visit, the foreign minister will have high-level interactions to exchange views on the evolving situation in Afghanistan and on enhancing bilateral relations,” the Foreign Office had said on Tuesday.

During the consultations from August 24 to 26, the foreign minister will share Pakistan’s perspective on the latest developments in Afghanistan.

The FO had said Pakistan believed that the neighbouring countries have a vital stake in the peace, security and stability of Afghanistan and the region.

“It is important to coordinate closely with the neighbours to address common challenges and advance shared goals of peace, security, stability and regional connectivity,” it had said.

In the bilateral context, the foreign minister’s visit to these countries will build on the recent high-level exchanges to further intensify close cooperative relations.

The FO had said Pakistan desired to further deepen and broaden its multifaceted cooperation with these partners.

“The foreign minister’s visit would help promote a coordinated regional approach as well as strengthen Pakistan’s engagement with Central and West Asia,” it said.