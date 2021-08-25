Chrissy Teigen opens up about using alcohol to ‘numb’ the pain of pregnancy loss

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are already parents to five-year-old daughter Luna and three-year-old son, Miles

Author and supermodel Chrissy Teigen is touching upon her pregnancy loss and how she still hasn't fully processed the death of her baby, Jack.

The Cravings author said in an Instagram post that she hasn’t fully processed the death of her baby and is now acknowledging it after being sober.

"It kind of started when I was thinking of my book caption and typed out 'my third baby is here!!,' as in cookbook, then realized my third baby will never be here," wrote Teigen.

"Then I realized I threw myself into the book to not think of the real, actual third baby. I don't really feel like I fully processed jack and now that I don't have the alcohol to numb it away, things are just…there, waiting to be acknowledged,” she continued.

The model and her husband John Legend suffered a pregnancy loss last September after the model was hospitalized over excessive bleeding.

The two are already parents to five-year-old daughter Luna and three-year-old son, Miles.