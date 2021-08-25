Selena Gomez opens up on her comments about Disney Channel

Selena Gomez, who starred on the Disney Channel show Wizards of Waverly Place, clarified that her past comments about her time on the Disney Channel were all in good fun.

The singing sensation said she's 'beyond proud' of past work after joke about signing 'Life Away to Disney.'

The 29-year-old songbird joked about being a teen actress, having starred on Wizards of Waverly Place from 2007 to 2012. She was promoting the upcoming Hulu series Only Murders in the Building earlier this month.

"I signed my life away to Disney at a very young age, so I didn't know exactly what I was doing," she said at the Television Critics Association press panel, alongside costars Steve Martin and Martin Short. "I was a kid I didn't know what I was doing, I was just running around on set, and now I feel like a sponge and I soak up all the wisdom that I can."



When asked if she had any reluctance about returning to TV, Selena said: "No, definitely not. I was looking for another show to do. And by the way, I'm beyond proud of the work that I did with Disney as well. It kind of shaped who I am in a way."



Selena Gomez - in a recent joint interview with Martin, addressed the comment and told reporters that it was made in jest, according to RadioTimes.