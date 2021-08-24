Kanye West separates from Irina Shayk after a brief romance

Kim Kardashian's estranged husband Kanye West’s romance with Russian supermodel Irina Shayk was never serious and their fling was never going to turn into a full-blown relationship, according to new reports.

The 44-year-old rapper was reported last week to have separated from the Russian beauty after a brief romance as their fling was never going to turn into a full-blown relationship.



A media outlet, citing source, claimed that Kanye got very busy with work, and they were in different places. It kind of fizzled out from there. It added: "They are still friendly and there's a lot of mutual respect. It just was never going to turn into a full-blown relationship."



Kim and Kanye, who are proud parents of their four children, still have friendly bonds and they support each other on different issues and projects.

Kanye West was reportedly inspired by Irina while he was working on his upcoming album, 'Donda', but their relationship wasn’t meant to be a lasting love.