Lorde weighs in on her experience with teenage stardom

Lorde recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her experience with teenage stardom.

The singer got candid about it all during her interview with the Sunday Times.



There she was quoted saying, “It’s not normal. My first single was so huge — I thought, ‘This just happens.’ I remember, over and over, the sensation of feeling like people wanted to drink my youth.”

“Some elixir! People were like, ‘Give it to me!’ I felt, ‘God, this is about you.’ I was aware of what my youth was doing to people, but I just wanted to be really good [at music].”

“I have grown so much in the years since I became famous. A lot of my school friends describe me as a mum, or grandma. I’m their old lady friend.”

“But the thing about my job is that I get to play. So, in a way, you are immortalized. Friends leave that sandbox; I will always be kind of a child because of what I do.”

Before concluding she added, “It gets tricky for people if they find the experience super-validating if they feel it’s giving them fuel.”