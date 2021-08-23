Jennifer Lopez desperately wants Alex Rodriguez 'to move on' from split

Jennifer Lopez wants Alex Rodriguez to know she is done with him

Jennifer Lopez wants ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez to move on in his life, amid her romance with Ben Affleck.



The Latino singer, who rekindled her relationship with the Batman star after 17 years, wants Rodriguez to know she is done with him.

JLo has has made it clear to the former MLB player that Affleck “is her everything now," revealed an insider.



“A-Rod can’t take a hint. She gets that she and Alex were together for five years, that they planned to marry and everyone was rooting for them, but it ended. It’s over. It’s done," the source continued.

“[J. Lo] wants him to move on,” they added. “She wishes him well.”

Meanwhile, JLo has been basking in the glory of her romance with Affleck and the couple has made numerous PDA-filled outings.

They don’t want to “[waste] any time,” another source revealed. The Oscar winner and the Grammy winner have been spotted house-hunting together and spending time with each other’s children.

