Ramiz Raja joins race for PCB top slot: sources

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja

LAHORE: Former Test captain-turned commentator Rameez Raja has emerged as the front runner for the top slot of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), said well-informed sources.

According to a report published in Geo News, PCB’s incumbent Chairman Ehsan Mani’s three-year term as the head of the sports body is ending on September 18.

The sources privy to the development said that Prime Minister Imran Khan — who is also the patron in chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) — will recommend two names to the governing board for the coveted post in the next few days.

Ehsan Mani and Asad Ali Khan are the representatives of the prime minister in the PCB governing board. Reports circulating claimed that Rameez Raja will replace Ehsan Mani.



Mani rejects rumours about his resignation

On May 31, PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani had debunked rumours of forwarding his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Responding to a question related to former Test wicketkeeper Rashid Latif's tweet about his resignation’s submission with the prime minister, Mani had replied: “[The news] is made up by Rashid Latif.”

Later talking to The News, the PCB Director Media Sami Burni clarified that there was no degree of truth in such news.