Kylie Jenner expecting second child with boyfriend Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner is reportedly expecting second baby with her boyfriend Travis Scott, multiple media outlets reported.



Kylie and Travis - who are proud parents of a three-year-old daughter named Stormi - are expecting their second child, according to reports.

Jenner's representatives have not yet commented on the reports.

Earlier on Friday, Kylie's father Caitlyn Jenner caused a frenzy online when she confirmed to TMZ that one of her children is set to be a parent again, noting that her 19th grandchild is "in the oven".

However, editors at Page Six later reported that Caitlyn was actually referring to her son Burt Jenner and his partner Valerie Pitalo.

Kylie Jenner has often shared her desire to have more children as once she said. "I want more so bad. I actually think about it every day, I just still don't know when."