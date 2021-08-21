Nicole Kidman shares her desire to have more kids

Oscar-winner actress Nicole Kidman has revealed that she wanted to have more children, saying she was not given that choice.



The Nine Perfect Strangers star, in conversation with a magazine, said: "I wish I'd had more children, but I wasn't given that choice,"

"I would've loved 10 kids. But that's okay because I get to mother other children. I have six nieces and nephews and I'm godmother to 12. I love mothering, I love kids: They're quirky, funny and unfiltered. And then you get to see them grow and send them on their way," the 54-year-old tells Marie Claire Australia.

Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban share daughters Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 10, and she welcomed two kids with ex-husband Tom Cruise, daughter Isabella and son Connor, now 28 and 26, respectively.