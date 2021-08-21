 

Nicole Kidman shares her desire to have more kids

Lifestyle

Web Desk
Saturday, Aug 21, 2021
Next Story >>>
Nicole Kidman shares her desire to have more kids

Oscar-winner actress Nicole Kidman has revealed that she wanted to have more children, saying she was not given that choice.

The Nine Perfect Strangers star, in conversation with a magazine, said: "I wish I'd had more children, but I wasn't given that choice,"

"I would've loved 10 kids. But that's okay because I get to mother other children. I have six nieces and nephews and I'm godmother to 12. I love mothering, I love kids: They're quirky, funny and unfiltered. And then you get to see them grow and send them on their way," the 54-year-old tells Marie Claire Australia.

Nicole Kidman shares her desire to have more kids

Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban share daughters Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 10, and she welcomed two kids with ex-husband Tom Cruise, daughter Isabella and son Connor, now 28 and 26, respectively.

More From Lifestyle

Latest News