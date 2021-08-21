Future Queen Kate Middleton not working hard enough?

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle is reportedly 'trying to help' Kate Middleton's public image after royal watchers suggested that the Duchess of Cambridge was "not working hard enough".



A media outlet, citing source, claimed that the former Suits' star wants to help improve the future Queen's public image by collaborating on a Netflix project.

Shedding light on their status, Commentator Molly Mulshine said that offer would help combat the image that Kate "does not work hard enough".

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down as Senior members of the Royal Family, have been settled in the US.