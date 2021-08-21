 

After Prince Harry, Angelina Jolie raises concerns about Afghanistan's situation

Saturday, Aug 21, 2021
Hollywood actress and a special envoy to the United Nations refugee agency  Angelina Jolie has raised her concerns on Afghanistan's curret situation, sharing a letter  of an Afghan girl expressing her fear.

The Maleficent actress has joined Instagram to use her platform to call attention to issues facing Afghan people as the Taliban once again assumed power.

Jolie  posted a letter of a teenage Afghan girl expressing her worries and fear over life under current circumstances, writing that "we are imprisoned again."

Angelina Jolie, who is a special envoy for the United Nations Refugee Agency, vowed to  share  the stories of people across the world "who are fighting for their basic human rights."

Angelina Jolie shared her thoughts following US withdrawal from Afghanistan as  Taliban swiftly assumed power within days, leaving the world in shock.

