 

Ariana Grande looks drop dead gorgeous in blue crop top and skirt

Web Desk
Saturday, Aug 21, 2021
Ariana Grande set pulses racing as she shared her stunning photos with fans, looking fabulous in shimmering blue crop top and skirt.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Grande posted several steamy  snaps as she prepares to make her coaching debut on The Voice.

The 28-year-old music sensation was looking out of this world in gorgeous dress, letting her luscious locks flow.

 In pictures, the singer can be seen smiling and  showing off her grace in a shimmering attire while posing the set of smoking shots.

She  also mesmerised fans with the  caption, promoting her upcoming debut as a coach on the hit singing competition series The Voice.

The British singer  rocked a shining blue-green outfit that featured numerous gems on its top portion and a middle cut that showed off her toned tummy.

Ariana Grande's latest snaps  attracted massive applause from fans as they showered love and praise   after being impressed of her stunning looks.

